Midwest Bicycle Show & Sale in Madison this weekend

Courtesy: Midwest Bicycle Show & Sale Courtesy: Midwest Bicycle Show & Sale

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're itching to get back on the bike seat, the Midwest Bicycle Show might be the place for you this weekend!

“Madison's Biggest Bike Sale” is in town for its annual show at the Alliant Energy Center. It starts at noon Friday, March 10 and goes through Sunday, March 12.

There are lots of family-friendly activities, including face panting, comedy shows, and stunts by cyclist Jeff Lenosky. Of course, there are tons of bikes and accessories for sale too!
 

Midwest Bicycle Show & Sale
Alliant Energy Center
Friday, March 10 - Noon to 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jeff Lenosky's Stunt Shows
Friday - 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., & 8:30 p.m.
Saturday - 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Sunday - 12:45p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.

