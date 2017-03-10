UPDATE: Police say hit-and-run driver caused rollover on Beltline

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say a hit-and-run driver caused the rollover on the Beltline Friday morning.

Police say the driver made a sudden lane change on the West Beltline near Todd Drive this morning and collided with another vehicle. The crash caused the victim's vehicle to roll over and skid on its roof.

The crash caused the center and right eastbound lanes off the Beltline to be closed for about a half hour. There were no injuries.

Witnesses tell police the hit-and-run driver was operating a dark or olive green sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, Buick, or Saturn. They say it should have significant front-end damage.

Any with information on the offending driver is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The vehicle that rolled over just before 8:00 a.m. on the Beltline has been cleared from the scene near Todd Drive.

Traffic is back to normal.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are heavy delays on the Beltline in both directions right now because of a crash.

Dane County Dispatchers say a vehicle rolled over in the eastbound lanes near Todd Dr. 27 Traffic Tracker shows large back-ups in both the east and westbound lanes.

We'll update you at wkow.com or you can click here for the 27 Traffic Tracker.