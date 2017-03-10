UPDATE: Teen dies days after crash in Dodge County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old injured in Friday's crash has died.

Authorities identified the teenager as Cade P. Werner of Rubicon.

Werner was taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin after the crash in Rubicon. He passed away Tuesday evening.

********

RUBICON (WKOW) -- Just after 7:00 Friday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on Pond Road, just east of County Highway P, in the town of Rubicon.

The initial investigation shows a 16-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound on Pond when his vehicle drifted into the south shoulder of the road. The car spun counter-clockwise and vaulted. The 14-year-old male passenger was ejected.

The driver was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His passenger was flown to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, via Flight for Life, with life-threatening injuries.

Names are being withheld until Saturday, pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team. Assisting the Sheriff's Office were Neosho Fire Department and First Responders, Hartford EMS, Flight for Life, and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.