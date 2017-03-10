Only on 27 News: Firefighter watches home go up in flames

ARKDALE (WKOW) -- Two weeks ago to the day, a Necedah firefighter and Camp Douglas Medic watched his Adams County home burn to the ground.

"It just went poof, the whole living room exploded and everything," Terry Scheel said about the frightening late February fire.

It happened early that morning. Terry was at home with his two of his four kids. Luckily his older son, John, awoke and got the family moving.

"You don't think about what you want to take with, you only think about getting your family out," John explained.

Eight minutes later, despite Terry trying to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher, the porch exploded and the home was engulfed.

"We got out of the house with our lives," he explained. Sadly, the family's two dogs and beloved 18-year old cat didn't make it out alive.

"To see Terry, he was in shock," Close-friend Dee Foster said. She rushed over to help with whatever she could. Foster even recorded the fire on Facebook Live, asking the audience to support the Scheel family.

Terry says it's been amazing to see the generosity of his community.

"Both here in Adams and in Juneau County, it's just been a cascade of support," he said.

It's unclear what started the fire, but the family wonders if lightening or a spark from the chimney caused it.

"It's been tough," Terry said. "You see it all the time, and oh my god, it's actually happening to me," he added.

The family has insurance and hopes to rebuild. Only this time, Terry says he may add some bigger fire extinguishers.

A benefit for the Scheel Family is being held April 29th at the Necedah Town Hall.

Doors open at 3 p.m., Entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $15 adults, kids 10 and under are free

You can also donate directly to the family here.