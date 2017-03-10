Man attacked in the parking lot of Vintage Bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to the Vintage Bar on Whitney Way shortly after midnight Friday morning for an attack in the parking lot.

When police arrived, witnesses say the suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Volk, pushed the victim down and punched him in the head multiple times. He then began kicking the 21-year-old in the stomach.

Earlier in the night, Volk had gotten into a dispute with the victim and his friends inside the bar, all over a Detroit Tigers baseball cap. Volk ended up putting one of the victim's friends in a headlock and pulling his hair.

The attack outside resulted in the victim receiving several stitches to close a head wound. Volk faces substantial battery charges.