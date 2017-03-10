Packers Re-Sign Don Barclay

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed T/G Don Barclay. Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations, announced the signing Friday.

Barclay, who originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia University in 2012, played in 62 games with 24 starts during his first five seasons with the Packers. He appeared in all 32 contests with six starts over the past two seasons, opening games at both tackle positions and at right guard. Barclay has seen action at all five positions on the offensive line during his career.

As a rookie in 2012, Barclay played in all 16 regular-season games, the only Green Bay rookie on the offensive side of the ball to do so, and started the final four games and both postseason contests at right tackle. He started a career-high 14 games at right tackle in 2013.