Disabled woman says state-funded ride strands her, worries others also affected

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A disabled, Juneau County woman says she was stranded without a ride to a medical appointment by a state-funded cab service, and worries other vulnerable, customers may have had similar experiences.



28-year old Lindsey Olson of Mauston has epilepsy and frequent, significant seizures, and as a result, has no driver's license, relying on the state's non-emergency medical transportation network to get to hospital and doctor appointments. Under contract with the state, that transportation is coordinated by St. Louis-based Medical Transportation Management (MTM), with the firm hiring cab companies and other transportation vendors in Wisconsin to carry out the rides.

Olson says she's had a history of problems with one vendor, La Crosse-based Bullet Cab, involving late-arrival pick-ups. Olson says when she was recently discharged from a La Crosse hospital after receiving care for a seizure-related, fractured shoulder, her ride from Bullet Cab showed up four hours later than the scheduled pick up time.



Olson says she's learned to tolerate such inconveniences. But earlier this month, Olson says she waited a half hour for a scheduled ride to a doctor's appointment in Madison, called the cab company, and ultimately was left stranded in Mauston.

"I missed the appointment," Olson says, adding that missing a scheduled, medical appointment without notice, involves a fee from the medical provider.

Olson says she contacted MTM, only to learn she had been blamed for what happened. "The cab company had called and said I was a no-show."

"I feel very disappointed and hurt and just unheard," Olson tells 27 News. Olsen says she's also previously reported problems and filed complaints about Bullet Cab with MTM. "I get a letter and the letter always says, 'We've processed your complaint and there's nothing we can do,' " Olson says.



Bullet Cab owner Mian Mukhtar Ahmad tells 27 News on rare occasions, scheduled rides fail to materialize, but says MTM levies fines to the transportation provider in those instances. "We provide very good quality in medical transportation rides," Ahmad says, maintaining Bullet Cab's performance history is comparable to, or better than, other ride services.



When contacted by 27 News, MTM spokesperson Michele Lucas deferred to officials with the state department of health services for information on any transportation company's complaint history.



DHS officials Elizabeth Goodsitt and Jennifer Miller tell 27 News they will need time to assemble the complaint data, including a comparison of Bullet Cab's performance with other ride services contracted with MTM.



Olson says she has few options but to rely on transportation providers with MTM, and praises several of them. But she says others she knows who are eligible for state-funded rides have also had problems with Bullet Cab. Olson hopes exposing her issues with rides will lead the company to prioritize improved service.





