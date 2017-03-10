Families of disabled adults fear GOP health care plan would cut vital services

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin advocates for adults with developmental disabilities say their member families are in "crisis mode" over the Medicaid caps proposed in the House GOP's American Health Care Act (AHCA).

Just one year ago, 25 year-old Ben Fleischman of Madison didn't know how to open a door with a key or put his own clothes away.

And he certainly didn't have his own apartment.

"He is so much happier and so much more independent and has developed so many more skills living on his own the past seven months," said Ben's mother, Barbara Katz.

Ben was born with a benign tumor in his head, which resulted in doctors performing a rare hemispherectomy - a surgery where one half of the brain is removed.

As a result, he's been on some form of Medicaid all of this life.

While most know Medicaid only as the federal and state health insurance program for the poor, it is also the largest source of public funding for long-term elderly and disabled support programs - such as in-home caregivers and job coaches.



Barbara Katz represents thousands in Wisconsin who are fearful those supports will go away if the AHCA is signed into law.

Right now, the federal government provides an average of 60 percent of funding for Medicaid, while individual states pick up the other 40 percent.



But under the AHCA, the federal portion of Medicaid costs would be capped at a certain amount

The result would be a cost shift of $370 billion dollars to the states over the next decade, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"My fear is that it's really going to stretch our state government to a point that the breadth of services and eligibility that exists now is not going to be able to exist," said Katz.

Republican state leaders say Medicaid dollars that go to the disabled and elderly populations are the last ones they would cut.

"I think there are ways to deal with the system that can work on reform where it doesn't mean that a single citizen in the state is gonna have less access, especially if they're disabled," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

"We want to care for them, we want to care for our children," said Gov. Scott Walker, who said he wants to focus any cuts on able-bodied adults. "We believe that's the point in which we can provide real savings, because we help those people get into the workforce."

Gov. Walker said getting those Medicaid recipients into the workforce and on private insurance is the key to protecting coverage for more vulnerable populations.

Katz believes Gov. Walker and Speaker Vos mean what they say, but she sees a different reality.

With more baby boomers retiring each year, Katz thinks her son will be competing with a growing elderly population for the fewer long-term support dollars available.

"I think you're looking at a blended population that's gonna be putting more and more pressure on the need for these costly services," said Katz.

Congressional Republicans have wanted to reform entitlement programs like Medicaid for years, but Katz hopes they get input from all stakeholders before they take any final action.

"I think what we need to do as a country is say - where are our values on the federal level and what protections do we feel are absolutely unwavering that there is no compromise on - and where do we put individuals that need to rely on public resources in that mix," said Katz.