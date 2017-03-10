Madison judge issues temporary order blocking President Trump's travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal judge in Madison issued an order late Friday afternoon temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing his new travel ban against a Syrian family trying to reach Wisconsin.

A Syrian man filed a complaint earlier Friday, claiming the travel ban is unconstitutional and will prevent his family from leaving Aleppo, Syria and joining him in Wisconsin.

The man had challenged President Trump's first travel ban, but Madison-based U.S. District Judge William Conley had put the lawsuit aside, saying it was moot after a federal judge in Washington state blocked that ban in February.

Hours after the man filed his new complaint Friday, Judge Conley issued a temporary restraining order barring Trump's administration from enforcing the ban against the man's family, saying the family is in danger.

The ban takes effect March 15 but the family is preparing to travel to Jordan for visa interviews at the U.S. embassy, and the process could stretch beyond the ban's effective date.

A U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message from the Associated Press.