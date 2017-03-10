Democratic Congressman Kind says he won't run for Wisconsin gove - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Democratic Congressman Kind says he won't run for Wisconsin governor

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic U.S. Representative Ron Kind told The Associated Press on Friday he will not run for Wisconsin governor in 2018, ending months of speculation about what the Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse would do next year.

Instead of potentially challenging Republican Governor Scott Walker, Kind says he will focus on his work in Congress and running for re-election. He has held his seat since 1997.

Kind was the highest profile Democrat thought to be considering a run against Walker should the governor seek a third term.

Other Democrats reportedly considering a run include former state Senator Tim Cullen of Janesville, state Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, state Representative Dana Wachs of Eau Claire, and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.