Democratic Congressman Kind says he won't run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic U.S. Representative Ron Kind told The Associated Press on Friday he will not run for Wisconsin governor in 2018, ending months of speculation about what the Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse would do next year.

Instead of potentially challenging Republican Governor Scott Walker, Kind says he will focus on his work in Congress and running for re-election. He has held his seat since 1997.

Kind was the highest profile Democrat thought to be considering a run against Walker should the governor seek a third term.

Other Democrats reportedly considering a run include former state Senator Tim Cullen of Janesville, state Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, state Representative Dana Wachs of Eau Claire, and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ.