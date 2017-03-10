UPDATE: Friday afternoon fire caused by smoking materials

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fire officials say the fire at an apartment complex on Allied Drive Friday was accidental and the result of carelessly discarded smoking materials.

The Madison Fire Department says when the arrived shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, light smoke was visible from the four-unit building. Crews found active fire in the bedroom of a second-story unit. Occupants told fire officials they had an ashtray and smoking materials on the mattress inside the bedroom.

The fire was extinguished within three minutes of firefighters' arrival.

A total of six people, including two children, are displaced from two apartment units. The American Red Cross provided assistance for the displaced residents.

Estimated damages are around $65,000.

