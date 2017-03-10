Pedestrian hit back in January dies

Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Three people have been hurt after a tractor incident at the Darlington Canoe Festival Sunday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.More >>
People who came talked about ways help stop the increasing violence in the Madison area.More >>
Organizers say they felt it was important to bring people from a variety of ethnicities, backgrounds, and neighborhoods together.More >>
A severe storm that rolled through Minnesota and Wisconsin left nearly 165,000 Xcel Energy customers without power.More >>
