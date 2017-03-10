Pedestrian hit back in January dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a Madison woman, the victim of a pedestrian hit and run accident, back on January 15th, has died.

According to police the 21-year-old was crossing the the street at N. Randall Avenue and and Regent Street, when a 23-year-old Waunakee woman ran through the flashing red stop signals.

The Waunakee woman was later picked up by Middleton police for a separate traffic incident and cited for hit and run as well as running a flashing red light.

The 21-year old victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Dane County Medical examiner to discern whether injuries sustained in the hit and run accident in January had anything to do with her recent death.