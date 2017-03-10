Fitchburg Police Department remembers K9 Chase

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is remembering one of their most beloved members.

They say K9 Chase died on Sunday.

The German Shepherd retired last January after nearly 8 years of service.

Chase lived to be 10 years old.

He began his career with the Fitchburg Police Department with handler Clint Spade in 2008.

In January 2010, Officer Cesar Lopez was partnered with Chase and the duo forged a remarkable bond.

Chase served with Officer Lopez until his retirement in 2016 when he became a family pet of Officer Lopez.

The police department thanks the Fitchburg community for their continued support, as well as all of those individuals and businesses who helped raise over $60,000 to bring Chase to the department.

A memorial service is being planned and details will be released later.