School gives warning to parents about ICE raids

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A southern Wisconsin school district is putting out a warning, If immigration agents knock, don't open the door, don't sign or say anything.

This comes after Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke announced he wants his deputies to act as immigration agents.

Delavan-Darien School District Superintendent Robert Crist says the Hispanic student enrollment there is 48%, among the highest in the state.

"What happens if parents are picked up at a factory in Milwaukee and the kids are in school? Kids go home and nobody's home. What happens there?" he says.

Crist says he expects pushback on his actions, but says so far many welcome the information.

