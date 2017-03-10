MPD: 18-year-old in custody for displaying gun at mall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a Fitchburg man is in custody Friday night after he was found waving a gun around inside the West Towne Mall.

An officer at the mall was contacted by a shopper who saw the 18-year-old with the gun. Police say the suspect then ran from the mall and was found hiding in a nearby business. The firearm was recovered hidden inside the business.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

