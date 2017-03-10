911 texting for emergencies now available in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- You may or may not have had to text an emergency to 911, but its popularity is starting to spread across Wisconsin.

911 texting is an option in Sheboygan, Dodge, Rock and St. Croix counties.

Now its available in Waukesha County.

Here's how it works.

You type 911 in the text sender line and at dispatch, an alert sounds and pops up on the 911 operator's screen.

"This gives them the opportunity to reach out, get to our 911 system, get to our center here and then we can get the aid to them where ever it might be," says Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.

Unlike a phone call, there's no GPS location attached with a text, so if the sender doesn't put one, the operator's response will ask for the address.

The texting service is also for anyone who is hearing impaired or has a speech disability.