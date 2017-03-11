Beaver Dam Tops Monroe in Division-2 Semifinals

Beaver Dam defeated Monroe 62-47 in the WIAA division two girl's basketball state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Friday.

Monroe sophomore Sydney Hilliard collected 16 points in the loss for the Cheesemakers.

"Considering that we played Beaver Dam earlier in the year and they controlled the game, that game. And this game we fought from start to finish and I'm happy the way we played." Said Hilliard.

To view a complete box score, click here.

Beaver Dam will play Cudahy for a state championship on Saturday at 6:35p.m.