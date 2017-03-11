De Pere Wins OT Thriller Against Middleton in Division 1 Semifinal

The final game of the semifinal round required an overtime session to determine a winner as De Pere pushed past Middleton 49-47 at the Resch Center in Green Bay Friday night to advance to the WIAA division-1 state championship on Saturday.

Bria Lemirande lead Middleton with 13 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort against De Pere.

To view a complete box score, click here.

De Pere will play Appleton North on Saturday at 8:15p.m.