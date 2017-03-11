WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Results: Day 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 2017 WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament wrapped up day two of action on Friday night. Here are the results from the Division 1,2 and 5 semifinal matchups.

Division 1:

Appleton North defeated Milwaukee King, 75-52.

De Pere topped Middleton in overtime, 49-47.

Appleton North will face De Pere in the D1 State Championship on Saturday after the conclusion of the D2 State Championship. (estimated at 8:15 p.m.)

Division 2:

Cudahy beat Hortonville, 46-36.

Beaver Dam defeated Monroe, 62-47.

Cudahy will face Beaver Dam in the D2 State Championship on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Division 5:

Milwaukee Academy of Science topped Clayton, 51-47.

Loyal beat Bangor, 44-24.

Milwaukee Academy of Science will face Loyal in the D5 State Championship on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

