Tricks to help you adjust to daylight saving time

MADISON (WKOW) -- It can be hard to adjust after losing an hour of sleep when daylight saving time starts Sunday.

A western Wisconsin family living educator says there are a few ways to train yourself and your kids to get used to it. One is to keep the bedroom dark as long as possible and going to bed earlier.

Another trick is to give yourself something to look forward to in the morning. “Maybe a special breakfast of yogurt and fruit, or something that you normally wouldn't do just so they have something to look forward to,” said Chippewa County Family Living Educator Jeanne Walsh. “Because you know they are going to be getting up, and they are going to be tired."

The official start of daylight saving time is 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. That's when connected clocks, like the one on your phone, will jump forward automatically.

Of course setting our clocks does come with some positives, like more sunlight to enjoy outdoor activities.