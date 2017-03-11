Former Wisconsin governor shares personal journey as Alzheimer's caretaker

LA CROSSE (WXOW) -- A former Wisconsin governor is sharing his personal story in the hopes of helping others with family members struggling with Alzheimer's disease.

Martin Schreiber wrote the book My Two Elaines. His wife Elaine was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease 12 years ago.

On Friday morning, he spoke to healthcare workers about the importance of not only caring for the person with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, but also the family and friends taking care of them.

The former governor said the only thing worse than Alzheimer's is ignorance about the disease. When he became his wife's primary caretaker, he said there were too many things that he was clueless about and should've learned sooner. "Because I didn't know enough about Alzheimer's, because I was ignorant of the disease other than knowing it was a horrible, horrible diagnosis and that's all I knew," he said.

The role of primary caretaker took a toll on him both physically and emotionally. "You get this tension, and you grieve, and you're depressed, and you're heartbroken," he said. "And there's no acknowledgment, because people don't know what you're going through and [that] leads to additional kinds of health issues."

Dr. Thomas Loepfe in Geriatrics at Mayo Clinic Health System said stress not only hurts the caretaker, but also the Alzheimer's patient. "Stress causes all kinds of health problems including depression and other medical problems," Dr. Loepfe said. "So, we have to really take care of the caregiver also. Without them being in top-notch health, you can't take care of your loved one."

He said many caregivers do not choose to seek help for themselves. "They're saints, basically, and many times they don't get the help they need," said Dr. Loepfe.

Schreiber said pride stopped him from asking for help in the beginning. "I thought I could handle it myself. You know, I mean, men can handle anything--mistakenly we think," Schreiber said.

He realized he couldn't do it alone, and now he urges every caretaker to seek outside support. "It almost killed me," he said. "And what good could I be able to do my wife Elaine if I'm not around? So, I would tell any caregiver--they've got to make sure they take care of themselves."

He said even though there are resources available to caretakers of those with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, there is more work to be done. He believes caregivers deserve more attention from the state and medical professionals, because he said there are two patients to every Alzheimer's diagnosis--the individual with Alzheimer's disease and the caregiver.

If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse offers free support groups. They have monthly meetings for people to share experiences and advice. Those interested can contact Theresa Fleming at 608-392-9505 or visit the support group page for more information. If you're not in the La Crosse area and you're an Alzheimer's caretaker, there are resources at the Alzheimer's Association website.

The book My Two Elaines can be purchased at Barnes and Noble. More information can be found on the book website. All of the money raised will go to Alzheimer's caregiver support groups.