Three hurt in overnight I-39/90 rollover

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Three people are hurt after a rollover on I-39/90 near Edgerton late Friday night.

The crash happened at about 10:40 Friday night in the southbound lanes of I-39/90. Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News just one vehicle was involved in the rollover. Three people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Lanes were closed on I-39/90 for about an hour and a half.

Authorities are investigating what caused the rollover.