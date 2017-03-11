Lawmakers reintroduce bill to make WEDC fraud a felony - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawmakers reintroduce bill to make WEDC fraud a felony

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers have reintroduced a bipartisan proposal making it a felony to defraud the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the bill would make defrauding the state's flagship job-creation agency a Class E felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision and a $50,000 fine, or both. Offenders and their companies would also be ineligible for agency benefits for seven years and could be liable for damages.

A similar bill last session failed to receive a hearing in a Senate committee.

The problem came to light in May 2015 after a State Journal investigation revealed the agency gave a questionable $500,000 taxpayer loan to a struggling company owned by a top campaign contributor to Gov. Scott Walker.
------

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.