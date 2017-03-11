Officials: Propane-powered forklift causes carbon monoxide sicke - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Propane-powered forklift causes carbon monoxide sickening in Palmyra

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
PALMYRA (WKOW) – Public safety officials in Palmyra and from OSHA are investigating carbon monoxide poisoning at a local business Friday afternoon.

A news release states emergency responders were dispatched to A-1 Creative Packaging at 400 Industrial Drive about 2:30 Friday. A carbon monoxide monitor that was attached to a EMS medical bag went off once they arrived, alerting them to dangerous levels of the colorless and odorless gas being present.

Officials say about 50 employees were evacuated to a safe environment. Two workers were taken to area hospitals with what was believed to be exposure to the gas. More information on their conditions have not been released.

Mutual aid was requested from the Eagle and Whitewater Fire Departments to assist with the large number of people evacuated.

Initial investigation revealed a propane powered forklift as the source of the carbon monoxide. The incident remains under investigation of Palmyra Public Safety Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).  

