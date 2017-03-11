Dane County inmate died from drugs he received behind bars - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County inmate died from drugs he received behind bars

 MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the Dane County Jail died last July from an overdose of heroin that he received behind bars from a fellow inmate.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mxaxVQ) that Christopher Thorland, of Stoughton, died in his jail cell after he received the heroin from 27-year-old Emmanuel Stephen, who was found with nearly 60 grams of heroin in his possession as well as cocaine. Court documents do not say how the drugs were brought into the jail.

Thorland was in jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a seventh offense.

Stephen, of Madison, has pleaded guilty to intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
   Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

