UPDATE: Salvation Army shelter safe after call for natural gas smell

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Florida man was shot and killed in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through Facebook.More >>
Authorities say a East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart Lake County Park.More >>
