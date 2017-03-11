UPDATE: Salvation Army shelter safe after call for natural gas smell

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Madison Fire Department spokesperson says the call Saturday was a false alarm.



********



MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency responders are investigating a smell of natural gas at a Salvation Army facility in Madison.



According to Dane County Communications, the smell was reported at the E. Washington Avenue emergency family shelter around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Madison fire crews are responding.



Stay with 27 News and wkow.com for the latest on this developing story.