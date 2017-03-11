UPDATE: Salvation Army shelter safe after call for natural gas s - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Salvation Army shelter safe after call for natural gas smell

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Madison Fire Department spokesperson says the call Saturday was a false alarm.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency responders are investigating a smell of natural gas at a Salvation Army facility in Madison.

According to Dane County Communications, the smell was reported at the E. Washington Avenue emergency family shelter around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Madison fire crews are responding. 

