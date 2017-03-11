St. Patrick's Day events to close downtown Madison streets Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday is the official St. Patrick's Day celebration in Madison. Two events in downtown Madison Sunday will cause some traffic detours.

The annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K and 10K run starts at 10 a.m. from State Street. State Street will be closed between N. Lake and Gilman streets from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Streets on the route will be temporarily closed as runners head through the area.

Later, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade takes to the Capitol Square. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Capitol Square traffic will be closed from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

