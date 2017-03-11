UPDATE: Power back on in Iowa County after crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Power is restored in Iowa County after a crash Saturday night. 

An Alliant Energy outage list shows only one customer is without power there as of about 1 a.m. Sunday. Officials had to shut power off after a car hit a pole near Barneveld. 

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- More than 100 homes are without power in Iowa County Saturday night after a car hit a pole near Barneveld.

Iowa County Emergency Management Director Keith Hurlbert tells 27 News the vehicle hit a pole on Highway K near Barneveld around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, snapping it in half.

Officials say two people were hurt. One person was airlifted to a hospital and another was taken by ambulance.

Alliant Energy will have power shut off in the area for three to four hours. An outage map shows 128 customers are affected.

