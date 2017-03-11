Badgers Advance to Frozen Four With 7-0 Win Over Robert Morris - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Advance to Frozen Four With 7-0 Win Over Robert Morris

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team raced out to an early lead and never looked back as the Badgers blanked Robert Morris, 7-0, on Saturday to advance to the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four for the fourth-consecutive season.

Six different Badgers scored in front of a record crowd of 2,423 fans at LaBahn Arena.

Freshman Mekenzie Steffen scored two minutes into the first period to get things going for the UW offense before senior Sarah Nurse scored midway through the opening frame.

The floodgates opened for the UW offense in the second as Baylee Wellhausen, Maddie Rolfes, Annie Pankowski and Emily Clark each lit the lamp. UW outshot Robert Morris 25-2 in the period.

Clark capped off the scoring for UW (32-2-4) in the third frame.

Senior Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped all 22 shots she faced to earn her 16th shutout of the year and her 10th career shutout in the postseason.

UW outshot Robert Morris, 49-22, marking the 37th time this year UW has outshot its opponent.

Wisconsin will make its 10th appearance at the NCAA Frozen Four on Friday as the Badgers meet Boston College in a national semifinal. Puck drop at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, is set for 5 p.m. CT.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    More >>

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    More >>

  • Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>
    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>

  • Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.