Badgers Advance to Frozen Four With 7-0 Win Over Robert Morris

The No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team raced out to an early lead and never looked back as the Badgers blanked Robert Morris, 7-0, on Saturday to advance to the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four for the fourth-consecutive season.

Six different Badgers scored in front of a record crowd of 2,423 fans at LaBahn Arena.

Freshman Mekenzie Steffen scored two minutes into the first period to get things going for the UW offense before senior Sarah Nurse scored midway through the opening frame.

The floodgates opened for the UW offense in the second as Baylee Wellhausen, Maddie Rolfes, Annie Pankowski and Emily Clark each lit the lamp. UW outshot Robert Morris 25-2 in the period.

Clark capped off the scoring for UW (32-2-4) in the third frame.

Senior Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped all 22 shots she faced to earn her 16th shutout of the year and her 10th career shutout in the postseason.

UW outshot Robert Morris, 49-22, marking the 37th time this year UW has outshot its opponent.

Wisconsin will make its 10th appearance at the NCAA Frozen Four on Friday as the Badgers meet Boston College in a national semifinal. Puck drop at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, is set for 5 p.m. CT.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)