Cycle for Sight raises money for research at UW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Teams of bicyclists took to stationary bikes at fitness clubs across the area Saturday to raise money for research to prevent blindness.

This is the sixth year for Cycle for Sight. This year, it was held at UW-Madison's Southeast Recreational Facility and the Natatorium along with Princeton Club West.

Organizers say it's just an all around great event.



"This is something a lot of people can participate in," says Michael Chaim, development director with the McPherson Eye Research Institute. "You don't have to be at any particular skill level. You can just hop on a bike and raise money at the same time."

The event has raised more than $100-thousand in the past five years for vision researchers at the McPherson Eye Research Institute at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.