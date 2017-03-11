Cycle for Sight raises money for research at UW

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
The man authorities say shot and killed a woman along the Interstate in Sauk County is committed to a mental health facility for 40 yearsMore >>
A Florida man was shot and killed in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through Facebook.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the smash and grab burglary of Kelley's Market on Gammon Road, back on June 2nd.More >>
