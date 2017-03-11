Memorial's second half charge tops East, Spartans heading to State Tournament

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- After a quiet first half, Madison Memorial roared back from a six-point deficit in the second to top Madison East 50-35 in the Division 1 Sectional Finals, punching their tickets to the WIAA Boys State Tournament.

Memorial's big man Chris Knight scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half charge, adding in 10 blocks.

Steve Wooten led East with 11 points.

The Spartans will head to the Kohl Center for their first state trip since 2012 and their 10th visit overall.

Memorial will meet Stevens Point on Saturday, in a Division 1 semifinal at 6:35 p.m. Friday at the Kohl Center.