Paul Ryan a no-show at Janesville town hall meeting

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- About a hundred people in Janesville attended a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon with an absent House Speaker Paul Ryan.

People from across Ryan's district packed into a room at the Labor Center eager for an opportunity to confront Ryan.

But they never got the chance because Ryan was a no-show.

"This is to my representative Paul Ryan. I miss you and wish you could be here," said Janesville resident Dave Vaughn.

Organizers said they sent an invitation to his staff.

"Megan, thank you for reaching out to invite Congressman Ryan to attend a town hall to be held on Saturday, March 11th. Unfortunately, he has prior commitments on that date," one organizer said.

Instead, a card with the words "Reserved for Paul Ryan" was placed in front of an empty chair.

Ryan's absence did not keep his constituents from voicing their concerns about a number of important issues including the repeal of the affordable care act, immigration, and education.

"This new plan has been called Obamacare lite. Having even more flaws, covering fewer people, for a greater cost," one woman said.

"You are trying to unravel the new deal. You are trying, you are trying your hardest to take this country back 50 to 70 years," another woman said.

Mark Rhodes said he's had a difficult time getting through to Ryan.

"I have emailed him. I have written him a letter. And I have called him," Rhodes said.

But they're keep up pressure on until they do.

"I would like for you to just sit there and answer questions," Vaughn said.

A spokesperson for Speaker Ryan tells 27 News he had prior commitments and couldn't be at the event.

Ryan plans to hold a telephone town hall later this month. When a schedule is set, it will be posted on his website.