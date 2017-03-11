Edgewood Takes Home First Ever Girl's Basketball State Title

Stanford signee Estella Moschkau scored a game-high 20 points and Katie Meriggioli added 15 points as Madison Edgewood beat Martin Luther 51-30 in the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday at the Resch Center.

Edgewood made its first state tournament appearance last season and fell in the semifinals. This year, the Crusaders captured their first title by winning their final 19 games.

Martin Luther, playing in its initial state tournament, lead just once by one point.

The game was knotted at 11 in the opening half before Edgewood (25-3) went on a 15-2 run that stretched early into the second to make it 26-13. Martin Luther (26-2) answered with five straight points, but Edgewood responded with a 21-7 spurt to pull away.

Edgewood finished by shooting 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from the field, while Martin Luther was 27.5 percent (11-for-40).

Emily Hafemann and Emma Kallas each tallied seven points for Martin Luther.

To view a complete box score from the Division-3 state championship game, click here.