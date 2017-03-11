Edgewood Takes Home First Ever Girl's Basketball State Title - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Edgewood Takes Home First Ever Girl's Basketball State Title

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

Stanford signee Estella Moschkau scored a game-high 20 points and Katie Meriggioli added 15 points as Madison Edgewood beat Martin Luther 51-30 in the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday at the Resch Center.
   Edgewood made its first state tournament appearance last season and fell in the semifinals. This year, the Crusaders captured their first title by winning their final 19 games.
   Martin Luther, playing in its initial state tournament, lead just once by one point.
   The game was knotted at 11 in the opening half before Edgewood (25-3) went on a 15-2 run that stretched early into the second to make it 26-13. Martin Luther (26-2) answered with five straight points, but Edgewood responded with a 21-7 spurt to pull away.
   Edgewood finished by shooting 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from the field, while Martin Luther was 27.5 percent (11-for-40).
   Emily Hafemann and Emma Kallas each tallied seven points for Martin Luther.
To view a complete box score from the Division-3 state championship game, click here.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    More >>

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    More >>

  • Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>
    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>

  • Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.