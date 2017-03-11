Balanced Bucks Beat Timberwolves 102-95 for 6th Straight Win

Tony Snell scored 19 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 and the balanced Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-95 on Saturday night for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee had seven players score in double figures. Matthew Dellavedova had 16 points and Greg Monroe finished with 12.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which was coming off a victory against Golden State on Friday night. Ricky Rubio added 22.

The Timberwolves got within two with just under three minutes remaining on a Rubio jumper but the Bucks held off the late challenge.

