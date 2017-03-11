Badgers Drop Regular Season Finale 3-1 to OSU

The No. 16 Wisconsin men’s hockey team (19-14-1, 12-8-0-0 Big Ten) dropped a 3-1 decision on senior night at the Kohl Center to No. 15 Ohio State (20-10-6, 11-8-1-1 Big Ten) on Saturday.

UW fell behind early, allowing a goal by Mason Jobst at 2:46 during an OSU power play in the first period.

The Badgers trailed 3-0 to start the third period. Sophomore Luke Kunin got UW on the board at 11:37 of the third period with his team-leading 21st goal, on the power play. Cameron Hughes and Trent Frederic got the assists.

Wisconsin finished the regular season in second place in the Big Ten, plays next on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT at the 2017 Big Ten Tournament at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The Badgers will face the winner of Ohio State-Michigan State, who meet in Thursday’s semifinals, also at 3:30 p.m. CT.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)