Shullsburg Hangs On To 60-58 Win Over Bangor

On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
China is lifting a nearly 14-year ban on beef from the U.S. and now Wisconsin's beef producers are looking forward to new opportunities.More >>
Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), talked about what's holding up the 2017-19 state budget on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin Tuesday to promote youth apprenticeships in the skilled trades, where demand for new workers is outpacing supply.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
Madison's first municipal swimming pool opened in 2006 and is named after Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman, who kicked off the project by donating $2.8 million to get it started.More >>
Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday.More >>
A key Republican lawmaker believes road tolling could be the key to speeding up work on the stalled 2017-19 state budget. But where those tolls would be placed is concerning for some.More >>
It's bike week in Madison. The capitol city is celebrating all week long with unique events going on each day through Friday. On Wednesday, Saris Cycling Group served bratcakes along the bike path on John Nolen Drive.More >>
As summer approaches, it will be increasingly important to wear sunscreen and wear it properlyMore >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
