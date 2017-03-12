2017 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament field set

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 2017 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament field is now set. The tournament will be held in Madison at the Kohl Center, March 16-18.

Here are the sectional finals winners.

DIVISION 1:

Oshkosh North tops Marshfield, 67-54.

Madison Memorial defeats Madison East, 50-35.

Arrowhead upsets Kimberly, 61-58.

Brookfield Central beats Milwaukee Vincent, 74-66.

DIVISION 2:

La Crosse Central tops Wausau East, 92-53.

Waunakee defeats Westosha Central, 57-39.

Cedarburg beats Kaukauna, 78-75.

Milwaukee Washington takes down New Berlin Eisenhower, 52-43.

DIVISION 3:

Prescott tops Mauston, 78-62.

Lake Mills defeats Adams-Friendship, 50-47.

Xavier moves past Valders, 63-57.

Ripon beats Martin Luther, 78-63.

DIVISION 4:

Cameron upsets Stanley-Boyd, 41-27.

Darlington beats Cochrane-Fountain City, 67-55.

Roncalli tops Stratford, 50-32.

Destiny defeats Howards Grove, 70-58.

DIVISION 5:

McDonell Central defeats Luck, 83-48.

Shullsburg tops Bangor, 60-58.

Columbus Catholic beats Gresham, 68-62.

Barneveld moves past Hilbert, 62-42.

For more information, go to wiaawi.org