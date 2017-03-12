UPDATE: Stoughton Road back open after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- U.S. 51 is back open after a crash closed it for a few hours overnight. Madison police say a vehicle rolled over multiple times and the driver was thrown from it. The driver had serious injuries.

---------------

UPDATE (WKOW) -- US-51 between Stoughton and Cottage Grove Roads is still closed because of a rollover crash where someone was hurt.

Dane County Communication's officer in charge confirmed to 27 News at least one person was taken to the hospital.

The car involved has significant damage, and the extent of injuries to those involved in the accident is unknown.

The cause is currently under investigation.

---------------

MADISON (WKOW) -- Transportation officials say Stoughton Road in Madison is closed down in both directions for a crash.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation State Traffic Operations Center, Highway 51 is closed between Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads after a crash around 11 p.m. Saturday.



Southbound drivers should exit 51 at Cottage Grove and head over to Monona Drive to get to Buckeye, then back on 51. Northbound traffic should do the same in reverse.

Stay with 27 News and wkow.com for the latest information.