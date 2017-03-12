Angie's List: Great Look for Less with Faux Finishing

(WKOW) -- Love the look of stone, brick or antique wood but don’t have the budget to bring it home? Well, there’s a growing trend – and a new trade – that makes attaining those expensive looks much more affordable.

These days, you don’t need a mason to build an exquisite interior brick wall. In fact, you don’t even need brick.

“Many people love the look of wood or brick or unique stone in their home but may not have the budget to create that detail, but that could be changing,” says Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks.

The new trade is faux finishing, and these pros can deliver the look you want for less than the real thing.

Sean Sheppard of Silver Crow Studios spent two years perfecting a faux brick product that has the look and feel of the real thing. He’s installed it in dozens of homes and businesses.

“When we do this, we’re actually making a product, so when you get up texturally, it not only looks like the real brick, but it feels (like it) … we’re essentially making it,” Sheppard says. “The difference was when we started, it was just with paint.”

Liza Oates of Wild Zen, Inc., specializes in wood faux finishing, especially furniture. She uses different vinegars to achieve the look clients desire. Whether it’s a new color or the latest trend in weathered finish, she can do it.

“Somebody may be out and they fall in love with a piece, but they’re not so crazy about the finish. This allows them to be able to create the finish that they want, to make it fit and work within their home,” Oates says.

As for what’s driving the trend, price is a factor. Sheppard says his $800 brick feature wall would cost $2,000 using real brick. Oates typically charges $40 per hour for her finishing service to create pieces that authentic antiques that go for hundreds of dollars more.

If you want to try a faux brick or stone wall, Angie recommends you find a pro so you get the look you want. They should be happy to show you samples of their work. For furniture, you may want to experiment with DIY, but be prepared to practice on boards before you tackle an entire piece.