Celebrating International Fanny Pack Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend is set aside for celebrating your dad's favorite thing to bring to amusement parks: the fanny pack. 

Fanny packs had their heyday in the 80s. Depending on the source, the day is celebrated Saturday, March 11 or Sunday, March 12 this year. 

The day isn't just for laughs though. Its creator challenges people to fill up a fanny pack with food, walk around their communities and feed the homeless. 
 

