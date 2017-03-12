UPDATE: Rough road conditions as snow accumulates across southern Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Many roads in southern Wisconsin are snow covered, but crews are working to clear them for your evening commute.

Overnight, dispatch centers from all counties in southern Wisconsin told 27 News they had snow covering the roads. Dane, Iowa and Rock Counties also reported some slide-offs and minor accidents. Most counties have highway department and city street crews working on plowing the snow on major highways and interstates, and adding salt.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 map shows snow covering most major highways and interstates. Click here for an interactive map.

We'll continue to maintain our schools closings list in anticipation of some areas still be closed or delayed Tuesday. Check here as the list is updated.

The Madison Streets Division dispatched 32 crews to maintain the salt routes as soon as the storm began Sunday night. Salt routes are the major thoroughfares of Madison, Metro Bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals.

The Streets Division does not plow Madison's residential streets until the storm is at or near its end and three or more inches of snow have accumulated.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our 27 Storm Track Meteorologists are tracking the winter storm as it heads our way.

Snow will begin to fall in areas west as early as 6 p.m. Sunday and will overspread southern Wisconsin by 8. The heaviest snow will fall between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday which will make for a messy morning commute. Additional snow showers will last through Monday evening.

As of Sunday morning, the 27 Storm Track team is forecasting anywhere from four to seven inches of snow over the course of about 24 hours, depending on where you live.

The latest snow totals and most updated information can be found on the 27 Storm Track Weather App.