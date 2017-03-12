Packers pay almost $1.5 million to buy city properties for Titletown District project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have paid nearly $1.5 million this year for six Ashwaubenon properties as part of their development project.

The team has been buying land to build town houses for its Titletown District development. The Packers said they plan to build up to 70 town houses, and that the development includes commercial, retail, residential and recreational properties.

The team has paid $60 million for nearly 70 acres around Lambeau Field since 1975, with the majority of those purchases in the last 10 years. The land set aside for development was assessed in 2015 as being valued at more than $47 million, USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://gbpg.net/2m3oszL) reported.

The team said acquiring the additional six properties was prompted by an interest in living in the district. There was also a desire to have more price variety and similar buildings on each side of the street.

Packers Vice President and development leader Ed Policy said he envisions urban-style, side-by-side buildings with stoops close to the street. Residences on the north side of the street would be the more expensive units, with backyards or terraces adjacent to the park. Residences on the south side of the street would be less expensive.

The team has met with builders on the residential properties that could also include condos and apartment buildings.

Titletown District is a 35-acre development anchored by Lodge Kohler hotel, Hinterland Brewery and Bellin Health Sports Medicine and Orthopedics clinic, all of which should open by the beginning of the 2017 NFL season. The center 10 acres will be a park and plaza including a tubing hill, skating pond and trail, playgrounds and other amenities.

___

Information from: Press-Gazette Media, http://www.greenbaypressgazette.com