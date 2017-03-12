Packers pay almost $1.5 million to buy city properties for Titletown District project

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.More >>
A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.More >>