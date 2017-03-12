Wisconsin vies for its fourth Big Ten title today against Michig - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin vies for its fourth Big Ten title today against Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers Men's team (25-8) is reaching for its fourth Big Ten title today against No. 8 seed Michigan.

The Wolverines are playing their fourth game in four days.

The No. 24 Badgers won today's playoff berth by beating Northwestern 76-48 Saturday night in the Big Ten semifinal.

It's Wisconsin's third Big Ten title appearance in the past five years, and is also the seventh championship game appearance for the Badgers, trailing only the eight by Ohio State.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Jose Martinez has 2 HRs; Cards beat Brewers 6-0 in DH opener

    Jose Martinez has 2 HRs; Cards beat Brewers 6-0 in DH opener

    Jose Martinez hit a pair of solo homers and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.    Martinez connected in the fifth and eighth innings for his first multi-homer game. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.    Martinez's 415-foot opposite field drive to right-center ignited a three-run Cardinals rally in the fifth. Matt Carpenter followed with an RBI double and scored on Dexter Fowler's s...More >>
    Jose Martinez hit a pair of solo homers and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.    Martinez connected in the fifth and eighth innings for his first multi-homer game. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.    Martinez's 415-foot opposite field drive to right-center ignited a three-run Cardinals rally in the fifth. Matt Carpenter followed with an RBI double and scored on Dexter Fowler's s...More >>

  • Shaw, Garza return amid a flurry of Brewers roster moves

    Shaw, Garza return amid a flurry of Brewers roster moves

    Infielder Travis Shaw has been reinstated and pitcher Matt Garza will be reinstated as part of a flurry of moves the Milwaukee Brewers announced before Tuesday's day-night doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.    Shaw has been out since June 8 because of a family medical emergency. He is hitting cleanup in the day game and enters with a .298 average, 10 homers and 42 RBIs.    The right-handed Garza, who has been out with a bruised chest, will be reinstated ...More >>
    Infielder Travis Shaw has been reinstated and pitcher Matt Garza will be reinstated as part of a flurry of moves the Milwaukee Brewers announced before Tuesday's day-night doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.    Shaw has been out since June 8 because of a family medical emergency. He is hitting cleanup in the day game and enters with a .298 average, 10 homers and 42 RBIs.    The right-handed Garza, who has been out with a bruised chest, will be reinstated ...More >>

  • State Baseball: Sun Prairie Opens With Win Over Beloit Memorial

    State Baseball: Sun Prairie Opens With Win Over Beloit Memorial

    The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday. 

    More >>

    The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.