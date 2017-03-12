Wisconsin vies for its fourth Big Ten title today against Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers Men's team (25-8) is reaching for its fourth Big Ten title today against No. 8 seed Michigan.

The Wolverines are playing their fourth game in four days.

The No. 24 Badgers won today's playoff berth by beating Northwestern 76-48 Saturday night in the Big Ten semifinal.

It's Wisconsin's third Big Ten title appearance in the past five years, and is also the seventh championship game appearance for the Badgers, trailing only the eight by Ohio State.