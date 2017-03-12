Wisconsin vies for its fourth Big Ten title today against Michigan

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
The family of the windsurfer killed in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota plans to file a motion in Dane County court to see records related to the crash that killed Yu Chen.More >>
The family of the windsurfer killed in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota plans to file a motion in Dane County court to see records related to the crash that killed Yu Chen.More >>
The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.More >>
The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers went to the college ranks for their first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. The team selected second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of California, Irvine with the No. 9 overall pick.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers went to the college ranks for their first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. The team selected second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of California, Irvine with the No. 9 overall pick.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hosted his eighth annual McCarthy Golf Invitational at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on Monday raising money for the UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hosted his eighth annual McCarthy Golf Invitational at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on Monday raising money for the UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.More >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
The Stanley Cup is returning to Pittsburgh after Patric Hornqvist scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot with 95 seconds left in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.More >>
The Stanley Cup is returning to Pittsburgh after Patric Hornqvist scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot with 95 seconds left in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.More >>
Robbie Ray struck out 12 in 6 2-3 shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke away late to rout the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 Sunday.More >>
Robbie Ray struck out 12 in 6 2-3 shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke away late to rout the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 Sunday.More >>
Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in today's final.More >>
Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in today's final.More >>