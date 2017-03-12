Madison to dispatch street crews as the storm begins tonight into Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The roads will turn snow covered and slippery beginning tonight, so officials say you should take extra precautions for driving as well as throughout the commute Monday morning and afternoon.



Madison Streets Superintendent Chris Kelley says his division will have 32 crews working salt routes through the night to maintain the city's major thoroughfares, Madison Metro bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals. Crews will continue to work these salt routes throughout Monday.

He says everyone should plan for challenging road conditions throughout the day, including the evening commute on Monday.

Keep in mind that since crews will focus on the salt routes throughout the day, residential streets won't be plowed until the storm is over or at its peak and three or more inches of snow have accumulated. That means neighborhood roads will be slippery and snow covered throughout the day.

To keep an eye on current travel conditions, download the 27 Storm Track weather app free for Apple and Android devices. You can also follow road conditions across the state on 511wi.gov.