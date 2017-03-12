Southern Wisconsin towns declare Snow Emergencies for their areas

UPDATE (WKOW) : The City of Beloit has cancelled it's snow emergency - as of this morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Here is a list of communities in Southern Wisconsin that have called for snow emergencies:

CITY OF BELOIT - City has issued a snow emergency starting Sunday night at 11 p.m. tonight to remain in effect until 1 p. m. Monday March 13. No one may park on any city street during this time. Police will ticket or tow any motor vehicle found in violation - at the owner's expense.