Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home

Posted: Updated:

MILTON (WKOW) -- Multiple agencies have been called to a home in Milton for a report of a fire. 

Rock County Communications tells 27 News the fire started Sunday at a home on E. Bowers Lake Road in Milton. Other units have been called for mutual aid assistance, including Janesville Fire Department. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.