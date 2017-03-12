8-seed Wisconsin to face Virginia Tech Thursday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

8-seed Wisconsin to face Virginia Tech Thursday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Get your brackets ready: the Wisconsin Badgers are officially in the NCAA Tournament.

The rankings were announced after the Badgers tough loss to Michigan in the Big 10 Championship game Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin is the 8-seed in the East region, taking on 9-seed Virginia Tech on Thursday in Buffalo, New York. Game time is set for 8:40 p.m. CST.

7-seed Michigan faces Oklahoma State in Indianapolis on Friday. Minnesota slated for the South region with a 5-seed. The Gophers will play in Milwaukee on Thursday against 12-seed Middle Tennessee. Maryland took the 6 spot in the West and will face 11-seed Xavier in Orlando on Thursday. 4-seed Purdue is heading to Milwaukee to take on Vermont. 9-seed Michigan State faces Miami. Northwestern is an 9-seed in the West and will face Vanderbilt.

Click here for the full bracket.

