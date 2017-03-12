8-seed Wisconsin to face Virginia Tech Thursday night

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
The family of the windsurfer killed in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota plans to file a motion in Dane County court to see records related to the crash that killed Yu Chen.More >>
The dream of a state championship ended in the quarterfinal round for the Waunakee baseball team. The Warriors fell to Kimberly 11-2 at the WIAA state baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.More >>
The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers went to the college ranks for their first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. The team selected second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of California, Irvine with the No. 9 overall pick.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hosted his eighth annual McCarthy Golf Invitational at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on Monday raising money for the UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.More >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
The Stanley Cup is returning to Pittsburgh after Patric Hornqvist scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot with 95 seconds left in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.More >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.More >>
President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.More >>
China is lifting a nearly 14-year ban on beef from the U.S. and now Wisconsin's beef producers are looking forward to new opportunities.More >>
Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), talked about what's holding up the 2017-19 state budget on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin Tuesday to promote youth apprenticeships in the skilled trades, where demand for new workers is outpacing supply.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
Madison's first municipal swimming pool opened in 2006 and is named after Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman, who kicked off the project by donating $2.8 million to get it started.More >>
Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday.More >>
A key Republican lawmaker believes road tolling could be the key to speeding up work on the stalled 2017-19 state budget. But where those tolls would be placed is concerning for some.More >>
