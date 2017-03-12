City and county officials prepare roads for another winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) --- Just when we thought the snow was gone for good in Southern Wisconsin, winter pulls in back. But officials have been watching this storm for several day and say they are ready for it.

“We're ready for it. But those warm days and short, it felt pretty good for a while. But we're back to it for a while now,” said Dane County Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli.

Mandli said they have 51 trucks ready to go when the storm hit.

“Looks like the storm is going to come in right around 8 o'clock this evening. At this point, it's on the western part of the state. So we have over 100 people ready to roll.”

The snow will create challenges on the roadways. In Madison, Bryan Johnson said the Streets Division will dispatch 32 crews to maintain the salt routes.

“We're ready for it all the time. Our crews get ready for dealing with winter weather around Halloween. We started getting all the equipment out, all the plows on the trucks, getting the salt spreaders on the vehicles,” Johnson said.

Roads with a higher volume of traffic will be given priority.

“Roads that have the higher volume of traffic on them will be treated over a 24-hour period. And we'll kind of watch the storm,” Mandli said.

Johnson said residential areas won't see a plow until after the storm ends.

“Even though the snow might pile up, if we get around 4 or 5 inches of snow, we have to wait until it stops snowing before we can start plowing them.”

Officials also want to remind drivers, if you see a plow, give it some space to do the things they need to do. If a truck is treating the road with salt, the road ahead of the truck probably isn't going to be better then the road behind it. They recommend staying at least 300 feet behind the salt truck or plow.