Retired Dane County K9 officer "Hunter" passes away

MADISON (WKOW) -- A retired K9 officer with the Dane County Sheriff's Office has passed away following a brief illness.

The sheriff's office says K9 "Hunter" and his partner Deputy Jay O'Neil retired after an active and diverse career. They worked special events, assisted other police agencies, performed public demonstrations, apprehended suspects, located illegal drugs and helped in a variety of calls, including burglaries, robberies, traffic arrests, search warrants and vehicle pursuits.

Hunter served not only as an important member of the Dane County Sheriff's Office, but was also a member of the O'Neil family.