Boston to play at Breese Stevens in May - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boston to play at Breese Stevens in May

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Boston Courtesy Boston

MADISON (WKOW) -- 80s rock band Boston is coming to Madison in May.

Frank Productions announced Monday that Boston will be playing at Breese Stevens Field at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Tickets cost anywhere from $46 to $226 for the VIP experience. They go on sale Friday, March 17 at Ticketmaster and the Coliseum Box Office.

Tickets to the show are being given away as a trivia prize on Wake Up Wisconsin March 13-17 during the 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. half-hours of the show. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.