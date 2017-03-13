Boston to play at Breese Stevens in May

MADISON (WKOW) -- 80s rock band Boston is coming to Madison in May.

Frank Productions announced Monday that Boston will be playing at Breese Stevens Field at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Tickets cost anywhere from $46 to $226 for the VIP experience. They go on sale Friday, March 17 at Ticketmaster and the Coliseum Box Office.

Tickets to the show are being given away as a trivia prize on Wake Up Wisconsin March 13-17 during the 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. half-hours of the show.